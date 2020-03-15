Marilyn Ann Feasel, 82, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Diane Feasel; son, Michael Scott Feasel; and a daughter-in-law, Virginia Cousino, of Auburn.
She will be met in heaven by her son, Douglas; husband, Zale; partner, Gus; along with her sister; and parents.
Marilyn and Zale owned Feasel’s Insurance in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
There will be no services at this time.
Special thank you to hospice personnel.
Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
