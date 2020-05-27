FORT WAYNE — Evelyn Heimach Johnson passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the age of 87.
Evelyn was born on Oct. 11, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York, to Christian and Violet (Hendricksen) Gundersen.
She graduated from Mountainside Hospital School of Nursing in Montclair, New Jersey, and married William A. Heimach on June 12, 1954, in Sailor’s Snug Harbor, Staten Island, New York.
Evelyn and William lived in Louisville, Kentucky, while William attended seminary and in 1958, they moved to Nappanee, Indiana, when her husband became pastor of First Presbyterian Church.
In 1965, the family moved to Auburn, Indiana, when William became pastor at Auburn Presbyterian Church. In Auburn, Evelyn raised six children, taught nursery school, and worked at DeKalb Memorial Hospital on the surgical floor.
After her husband’s death in 1977, Evelyn became the DeKalb County public health nurse, until her retirement.
On May 6, 1987, she married Cyrus Johnson and she lived in Auburn and at Lake Gage in Angola, Indiana.
Evelyn is survived by six children, including daughters, Sandra (William) Kurtz, of Nappanee, Indiana, and Julie (Stanley) Haiflich, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her four sons are William (Julia) Heimach, of Auburn, Indiana, the Rev. Robert (Jennifer) Heimach, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Frederick Heimach, of Garrett, Indiana, and Kevin (Kristine) Heimach, of Garrett, Indiana. Evelyn’s pride and joy of her long life were her 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Cherishing their Granny are William, Robert, and Thomas Kurtz; Zachary and Nikolas Heimach; Abigail (Ben) Heimach-Snipes and Lawson Heimach; Alex and Erik Hall; Grace Heimach; Cole Heimach; and great-grandchild Esther Evelyn Heimach-Snipes. Her sisters, Muriel Bedrick and Ruth Gallo of New York City, also survive.
Evelyn battled Parkinson’s disease for 27 years, but disease did not define her life. She lived each day to the fullest, painting, antiquing, writing, and enjoying the beaches of Lake Michigan. Evelyn was adventurous and set foot on each continent. A proud Norwegian, she visited her father’s childhood home in Norway, and spent time with her cousins. She hiked mountains including Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, and she trekked the Himalayas in Nepal. She rode her motor scooter across the United States. She sailed from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico., and went hang-gliding and parasailing in New Zealand. Evelyn enjoyed an African safari, a journey on the Amazon, the Holy Land, cruising in the Panama Canal, seeing polar bears in Churchill, Canada, and penguins in Antarctica.
Evelyn served on the Board of the DeKalb County Council on Aging/Heimach Center and in the retired Nurse’s Association.
Evelyn’s love always surrounded her family and friends. She taught us all to love deeply and live happily.
Evelyn will be buried with her husband Bill in the Mitchell-Davis family cemetery in the Shenandoah Mountains in Dyke, Virginia.
A memorial service for immediate family only will be held, with a public memorial service to be held at a later date.
Those wishing to remember Evie with a memorial, are invited to contribute to DeKalb County Council on Aging/The Heimach Center or Auburn Presbyterian Church.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.