WOLCOTTVILLE — Mark Dennis Jordan, 66, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on July 31, 1953, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Earl and Betty R. (Coffelt) Jordan.
He had worked at Starcraft, and later Forest River, in Goshen for many years.
Mark loved to fish and go for drives on dirt roads. He was a good storyteller and often made those stories very funny. That will be missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are a daughter, Angie (Justin) Niemann, of Corunna; a son, Aaron Jordan, of Wolcottville; seven grandchildren, Brookelyn Jordan, Aaron Jordan Jr., Mark Jordan, Kylie Jordan, Austin Kirkpatrick, and Ellie Niemann; a sister, Shirley Jordan, of Ligonier; three brothers, Robert (Suzanne) Jordan, of LaGrange, Matthew (Cindy) Jordan, of Wolcottville, and Derek (Kenna) Jordan, of Hudson; and the mother of his children, Nancy Jordan, of Corunna.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Jordan; his mother, Betty Barr; two sisters, Toni Fugate and Sally Watson; and two brothers, Bart Jordan and Gordon Jordan.
Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at noon, at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Pastor Wade Sturdivant officiating.
Calling is Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the family for funeral expenses.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.