AUBURN — Martha Joann (Barker) Smith was born on Sept. 19, 1926, in Winnebago, Minnesota, to Pleasant and Emma Barker and graduated to heaven on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Auburn, Indiana. She was 94.
Martha’s father was a Pastor/Evangelist, so their family moved many times, finally to Indiana, where she met Wayne Smith at the Fort Wayne Gospel Temple. Martha sang in a trio, and in the choir, while Wayne played in the orchestra. The two started dating in 1941, when she was 15 and he was 17, and married on Aug. 26, 1948, while attending Northwestern Bible College. Martha sang in the college choir. Together, Martha and Wayne served churches in Minnesota, Michigan, and Indiana, and took several mission trips to Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. They also were provided the opportunity to tour Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, exploring many of the same places where Jesus and the Apostles traveled.
Martha is survived by Wayne and their four children, Dianne Mitchell and husband, John, Scott and wife, Sherri, Mark and wife, Kelly, and Brent. The Smiths also have seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Martha was a wife, mother, homemaker, assistant to the pastor, choir director and founder/owner of the Bread Basket Bakery.
She loved to host and often delighted her family and friends with homemade pizza, cinnamon rolls and bread and apple butter. She enjoyed singing, going to church, listening to music, and watching Gaither videos. She and Wayne often took long walks on a Florida beach and spent summers boating and fishing in Indiana, or Canada. Martha knitted mittens for her family and cross-stitched beautiful gifts. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and playing board games. She cherished spending time with family and friends. Martha will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile, positive spirit and sweet laughter.
A celebration of Martha’s life is planned for Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Lakewood Park Baptist Church, 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn, IN 46706.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., at Lakewood Park Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Lakewood Park Christian School or to Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send the family a condolence visit www.fellerandclark.com.
