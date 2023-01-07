GARRETT — William (Bill) Yoder, 74, passed peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in
Indianapolis, at the IU Health University Hospital surrounded by his family.
Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ethel (Finn) Yoder; his sister, Mary Kay Weeks, of Angola; his children, Erica and Paul Jamison of Huntertown,
Dr. Jeffrey Yoder, of Chicago; grandsons, William, Andrew, and Benjamin Jamison; sister-in-law, Karen (Ron) Sanders, of Angola; and Bobbie Finn-Will (Lois Ventura), of Toledo; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ernest and Sarah Yoder; brother-in-law, Douglas Weeks; in-laws, Helen and Arnold Finn; and his beloved dog, Francine (Frannie).
Born on Sept. 4, 1948, the family moved to Garrett, Indiana, in 1956, where his father purchased the Ford dealership.
When Bill graduated from Garrett High School in 1966, he attended Michigan State University and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing.
Upon graduation, he returned to Garrett to work at Yoder Ford Sales. In the late 80s, Bill purchased and expanded the dealership, including establishing Yoder-Fuller Ford in Angola from 2013-2019. Bill continued to work from the hospital until his death.
Bill was proud of his business accomplishments. He was recognized 26 times by Ford Motor Company, which included seven President’s awards, receiving the last one in 2022. The Ford President’s Award is one of Ford’s most prestigious awards focusing on customer satisfaction.
Bill also received the Junior Achievement Hall of Fame award in 2015, for DeKalb
County, and was awarded Most Outstanding Business of the Year in Garrett.
Bill was dedicated to his employees and the community. During his life
time, he supported local county sports associations, Girl Scouts, Garrett
Public Library, and The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center (JAM), among
others.
He was also a former Exalted Ruler of the local order of the Elks and served as a Board Member of the Garrett State Bank.
During Bill’s free time, he enjoyed coaching his children’s team sports, playing bridge and poker with his buddies, going to car auctions, golfing, and spending time with his family at Lake Gage.
Memorials may be given to the JAM Center of Garrett Indiana, to the
Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or blood or monies to the American
Red Cross,
Funeral arrangements are pending at Thomas Funeral Home of Garrett.
