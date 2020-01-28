ASHLEY — Lucille M. Dudley, 77, of Ashley, Indiana, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Ashton Creek in Fort Wayne.
She was born June 10, 1942, in Branch County, Michigan, to Laddie and Cecelia (Kregger) Herman.
On Nov. 15, 1980, at Salem Center, she married Edward F. Dudley. He survives in Ashley.
Mrs. Dudley was a waitress and also worked at Self-Help Mission in Auburn. She and her husband owned and operated Country Tables Restaurant in Hudson for many years.
She was a member and Elder of Salem Center Presbyterian Church.
Also surviving are a daughter, Kimberly Clouse, of Ashley; three sons, Joseph Shibler, of Pleasant Lake, Anthony Shibler, of DeKalb County, and John Shibler, of Fremont; a stepdaughter, Lisa (Todd) Mast, of Glendale, Arizona; a stepson, William E. Dudley, of Aguila, Arizona; 11 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Debbie Shibler, and Christine Frick; and a sister, Marlene Kronkite.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main Street, Hudson, with the Rev. Dr. Maria Rutland, of Salem Center Presbyterian Church officiating.
Calling is Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, from 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Salem Center Presbyterian Church.
View a video tribute after Thursday and share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
