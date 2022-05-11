ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — Thomas Ross, 80, formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at home.
He was born in Lafayette, Indiana, on Feb. 13, 1942, to Francis and Zelma (Burget) Ross.
He graduated from Tri-State University with a bachelor’s degree.
He worked as a Civil Engineer for the State of Indiana, retiring in 1997, after 30 years of service.
Tom married Lois M. Young on Nov. 23, 1963, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two sons, Jeff Ross, of Jensen Beach, Florida, and Barney (Amy) Ross, of Fremont, Indiana; daughter, Stacy (Philip) Mercer, of Salem, Missouri; grandchildren, Brandin Ross, of Fremont, Indiana, Josie Ross, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Tyler Hancock, Madison Mercer and Peyton Mercer, of Salem, Missouri.
At Tom’s request, no services will be held.
Arrangements by Coral Ridge Funeral Home, Cape Coral, Florida.
