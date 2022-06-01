HAMILTON — Jack Nicholas Via, 75, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on March 21, 1947, in New York, New York, to Nicholas and Vetta (Mattiace) Via.
Jack was a computer graphics designer and owned his own computer graphics design company.
He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana, and when he lived in New York, he was a member of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
Jack enjoyed playing cards, listening to The Oldies, Christmas time and lake life, especially boating. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren.
Surviving are his daughters, Nicole (Christopher “Louie”) Corwin, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Christine (Seth Dunafin) Via, of LaGrange, Indiana; his bonus daughter, Angeleena Medford, of Topeka, Indiana; and sister, Joan Lopez, of Florida. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren, Evelynn Corwin, Alanah Dunafin, Noah Corwin and Jackson Dunafin.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Gabriel Via; and two sisters, Claire Via and Roseanne Scorza.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 3 , 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Chapel, 8780 E. C.R. 700N, Fremont, Indiana, with Father Bob Showers officiating.
There will be visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service.
Memorials may be given to the family c/o of Nicole Corwin or to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.