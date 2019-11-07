Donna Smith 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Donna Marie Smith, 67, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman hospitalized after semi crashLey outspends Payne 2-to-1 in mayor raceLey elected mayor of AuburnRepublicans hold in KendallvilleGraden named new director of Community FoundationProject to prevent left turnsMy husband has earned your support as Angola's mayorChargers stave off Snider in sectional winLaGrange man arrested after attempted robbery of LaGrange storeTeen sentenced for molesting Images Videos CommentedI'm not too proud to turn on the heat (1)Democracy grows when it is shared (1) Top Ads KD117551 KD117453 KD103481 Top Jobs KD117550 KD116983 KD117729 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Five women changed Ley’s outlook Husker Extra Podcast: Bye week No. 2 for the Huskers, QB talk and an inauspicious start to the Fred Hoiberg era Bobcats maintaining urgency in home stretch of regular season Fort Wayne's Crossroad Child & Family Services marks campaign progress Fort Wayne's Crossroad Child & Family Services marks campaign progress Community Calendar A walk in the woods: Metea Park in Allen County Trailblazers program A walk in the woods: Metea Park in Allen County Trailblazers program
