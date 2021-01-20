AUBURN — Catherine Joan Knepper, 99, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
Joan was born on Oct. 18, 1921, in Auburn, a daughter of the late Hardy and Goldie (Diehl) Myers.
Joan had worked in the DeKalb County Treasurer's Office from 1950-1980, serving as Deputy Treasurer for 12 years and as Treasure for 18 years.
Joan was also a member of Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church.
Joan married Howard Knepper on Aug. 17, 1963, in Auburn, and he preceded her in death in 1995.
She is survived by two nieces, Deborah Coyle and Barbara Potter, both of Auburn; and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
She was a preceded in death by her brothers, Donald Myers and William Myers; and sisters, Margaret Potter, Mary Coyle and Bette Grosh.
A funeral service for Joan will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
A graveside funeral will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m., at Butler Cemetery.
The Rev. Jonathan Hunter will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
