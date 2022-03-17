FORT WAYNE — Larry D. Rogers, age 75, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Rogers was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on July 26, 1946, to Jesse and Helen Rogers. They preceded him in death.
He honorably served his country for two tours in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church near Kendallville. He was employed by General Electric in Fort Wayne for 31 years before retiring in 1997.
Larry was a people person. He loved greeting and getting to know people and his warm smile and laugh were contagious.
Survivors include his loving wife, Rebecca Stevens-Rogers, of Fort Wayne; his children, Tim Rogers, Kim Messer and Kelly Crager; stepchildren, Amanda McCormick, Laura Lee, Shane Stevens and Valery Stevens; 18 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren; and brother, Gary Rogers, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jerry Rogers.
There will be a Celebration of Life service held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Northridge Baptist Church, 1300 E. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation at 10 a.m., just prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors or American Heart Association.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
