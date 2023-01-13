ANGOLA — Barton L Hofherr, 70, of Jimmerson Lake in Angola, Indiana, and formerly of Roanoke, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after a brave battle with Glioblastoma multifore.
Born on Nov. 28, 1952, he was a son of the late Max and Blanche Hofherr. He and his sisters, Roberta (Ron) Bultemeier, Bonnie (Steve) Butz, Sarah Gerber Hirschy, Carrie (Paul) Wolseley; and brother Doug (Karla)Hofherr, were raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline “Jaki” Hofherr; son, Sean Hofherr; daughter, Cortney (Monte) Freeze; three grandsons, Alec Kurtz, Owen Freeze and Evan Freeze; and granddaughter, Madison Hofherr.
Bart was employed by Citilink for 40 years as a bus operator, and also served as Amalgamated Transit Union Local 682 President for 35 years.
In his free time he enjoyed Brace Beagling and was a member/treasurer of the Fort Wayne Beagle Club. He was an avid scuba diver and board member of the Fort Wayne Diving Club. He could also be found on one of many local pickleball courts. He loved the lake life of boating or just sitting on his porch watching the sunset.
Services will be held at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, with visitation from 3-6:30 p.m., prior, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave.
In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Steuben County (CHSsteubencounty.org), REEF (Reef Environmental Education Foundation, P.O. Box 370246. Key Largo FL 33037, or Acres Land Trust (WWW.acreslandtrust.org)
To sign the online guestbook please go to WWW.divininemercyfuneralhome.com.
