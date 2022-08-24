LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Violet M. (Coney) Davis, 92, of Lake Placid, Florida, died on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Advent Health of Lake Wales, Florida.
She was born in LaGrange County, Indiana, on Jan. 9, 1930, to Gaylord D. and Bernice M. (Bickel) Coney.
Violet worked for Kirsch Company in Sturgis, Michigan. She retired from Kirsch after working from 1955-1988. In her retirement she and her husband moved to Florida, in 1989. She loved fishing and playing cards but most of all she absolutely loved and adored her family.
On Sept. 16, 1946, she married Willis C. Davis, in Greenup, Kentucky. Willis preceded her in death on May 13, 1994.
Surviving Violet is her daughter, Starr (Duane) Feller, of Sebring, Florida; a granddaughter, Lara (Jason) Vice, of Sebring, Florida; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willis; a son, LaMarr Davis; two sisters, Evelyn Murphy and Retha O’Hara; and five brothers, Raymond Coney, Frank Coney, Glen Coney, Gaylord Coney Jr., and Ronald Coney.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Pastors John Coney and Gary Rifenburg will officiate the services and burial will take place at Brushy Chapel Cemetery, LaGrange, Indiana.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Memorials may be contributed to either Angola Christian Church or Helmer Independent Baptist Church, in Violet’s honor.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
