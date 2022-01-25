ASHLEY — Vonda Tuttle, 64, of Ashley, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at her home, with her husband by her side. She bravely fought a long battle with cancer.
She was born on Dec. 14, 1957, in Pikeville, Kentucky, to Nelvin and Loretta Hamilton.
She had worked at JCI in Kendallville.
Mrs. Tuttle was a member of Stroh United Baptist Church.
Vonda enjoyed shopping and going to yard sales. She always made sure her apparel and makeup were in good taste.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Michael Tuttle, of Ashley; three grandchildren, Shayla Leeann Stratton, of Avilla, Derek Shane Stratton, of Avilla and Eli Brown, of South Milford; two great-grandchildren, John and Julian Lewellyn; and her sister, Jennifer (Tim) Kirk, of Teaberry, Kentucky.
Sadly, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Lynn Hamilton-Tuttle, on June 28, 2015; her son, Joshua Cain Hamilton, on Jan. 21, 2021; and two sisters, Ronda Hamilton and Robin Tuttle.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Stroh United Baptist Church, with Pastor Jerry Leatha Kidd and Pastor Terry Tuttle officiating.
Burial will follow at Brushy Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation is Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, from 4-6 p.m., and Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, from 4-6 p.m., at the church. An evening service will be at 6 p.m., both nights.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
