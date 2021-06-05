LINDEN, Tenn. — On May 20, 2021, Robert “Blob” Charles Hannig, 52, of Linden Tennessee, unexpectedly passed away after succumbing to injuries from a motorcycle accident.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Nov. 29, 1968, to Charles Robert and Donna Suzanne (Neff) Hannig. They preceded him in death.
Blob is survived by his two sons, Harley D’Vitto-Lucian and Haden Jade; his bonus children, Kelly Getts (Randy Herrick), Tammi Guarducci (Tony King), Sarah (Danny) Richmond, Jake Sanders (Kayleigh Underwood) and Jordon Sanders (Heather Myers); and so many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, that he lost count a long time ago! Also surviving is the love of his life, Ann Sanders, and their fur baby Ruby Jane; Blob’s best friends and brothers no matter what, Daniel (Holly) Hannig and Randy Hannig; and his nephews and nieces, Matthew, Michael, Jess and Mollie.
He loved this huge group of people more than anything else in the world … except his Porsche, his motorcycles, Tick Hill, tattooing, Clutch, pulling pranks and making memories.
Blob was always the life of the party! He enjoyed creating and sharing his artistic abilities when he owned and operated his own tattoo shop. Many people today are a walking memorial of his talent all the way from Alabama to Wisconsin, to here in Indiana, and everywhere in between. His family and friends will always have a piece of his work to cherish.
He enjoyed the simple things in life and moved to the Smokey Mountains to follow his and Annie’s dreams to be true off-gridders. Being a homesteader came naturally for him. He enjoyed every single minute of it.
Blob’s Indiana family is holding a celebration of life memorial on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m., at 1380 E. S.R. 120 Fremont, Indiana.
All are welcome to share his memories and wild stories!
The family would like to express how important it is to always be aware of motorcycles and to "look twice to save a life".
