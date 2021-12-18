COLUMBIA CITY — Phyllis June Huntley, 92, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at Majestic Care of West Allen at 8:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, where she had been a resident for the past seven weeks.
Born on July 27, 1929, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Ernest and Constance (Betzner) Coyle. Her formative years were spent in Etna-Troy and Thorncreek Township, then moving to Larwill, Indiana, where she attended Larwill High School.
She began her work career at the former Schultz Brothers in downtown Columbia City. Moving down the street, she became the manager of Cato’s Dress Shop, where her sense of fashion made her successful. In 1980, she began work with National Business Systems for 11 years. She completed her work career at Walmart – Columbia City, with 20 years of service, retiring at age 84.
She enjoyed bowling in the local leagues and socializing with friends and acquaintances throughout her adult life. A great cook, she hosted the family gatherings through the years where the family relished her baked goods, especially her cookies, brownies and pies. When the grandchildren came along, they became her focus and joy in life. She liked to relax with a good western book or western movie.
A collector of Pillsbury Dough Boys, she had an extensive collection. In the summer months, she would feed the hummingbirds that would gather around her home.
She was a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her daughters, Sherry L. (John) Vance, of Fort Wayne, Pamela S. (Roger) Ray, of Larwill and LuAnn McConnehey, of Columbia City; a son, Dennis (Robin) McClain, of Lehigh Acres, Florida; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by sisters, Elouise Banning, Ellen Thompson and Deloris Schuh; an infant sister, Myrtle Marie Coyle; brothers, William and Raymond Coyle; a grandson, Jason McClain; and a great-granddaughter, Taylor McIntosh.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Phyllis’s honor are to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
