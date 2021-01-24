Elwilda Lewis

KENDALLVILLE — Elwilda Virginia Lewis, 94, of Kendallville and formerly of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
She was born June 1, 1926, in Fort Wayne to William and Elizabeth (McCormick) Tatman.
She was a 1944 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Lewis had worked in the office of Consumers Power in Jackson, Michigan.
She was a lifelong devout member of the Catholic Church.
Elwilda loved her home on the lake, visiting with people, playing cards, and doing jigsaw puzzles. She dearly loved praying to the Lord and she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Kristina V. (Richard) James of Odenville, Alabama; two sons, Alan G. (Daphanie) Lewis of Jackson, Michigan, and Mark Lewis of Jackson, Michigan; four grandchildren, Kelly (Brently) Travelbee, Sarah (Tony) Halsey, Rachel (Mark) Rhodes and Autumn Lewis; six great-grandchildren, Cameron, Dominic, Nova, Nash, Evan and Piper; and two sisters, Loretta Brady of Kendallville and Evelyn Pangburn of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, William Lewis; a daughter, Maureen Andrews; three sons, Robert Lewis, Tim Lewis, and Steve Lewis; three sisters, Esther Barber, Velma Tatman and Edith McDiffiet; and two brothers, Clarence Tatman and Bernard Tatman.
There will be no visitation. Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Hillview Memorial Park in Alexander City, Alabama.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.