Henry Dale “Red” Guenther, 81, of Stamford, Texas, previously of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Stamford.
Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home, Stamford, Texas, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Updated: January 8, 2022 @ 7:04 pm
