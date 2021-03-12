ANGOLA — Herbert W. "Pappy" Peppler, age, 80, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on May 22, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Herbert W. and Winifred K. (Anderson) Peppler.
Herb attended Fort Wayne Northside High School.
He later served in the United States Army from 1962 until 1965.
He started K& H Body Shop in Angola, Indiana, with Kenny Skaggs. Herb also worked for 21 years on the Steuben County Highway Department.
Herb restored classic cars for many years, collected Corvettes, enjoyed riding Harley motorcycles and was a Dale Earnhart fan.
He was a member of Angola American Legion Post #31 in Angola, Indiana, and was a longtime member of Fremont Moose Lodge.
Survivors include his life partner, Sue Fraley, of Angola, Indiana; a grandson, Dylan Peppler, of Fremont, Indiana; a brother, Robert (Vickie) Peppler, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his stepchildren, Carrie (James) Murden, of Orland, Indiana, Laura (Brent) Cooper, of Middlebury, Indiana, and Scott Fraley, of Angola, Indiana; several nieces; nephews; step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren; and his fur baby, Moses.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Paige Peppler; a sister, Patricia Peppler Zehr; and half-brothers, William Mincoff and Francis Marion Mincoff.
Following his wishes, cremation will take place.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
A Memorial Service will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m ., on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Rodney Snyder will officiate the service.
Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #31 Color Guard and the United States Army honor team.
Burial will be at a later time at South Scott Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the American Diabetes Association or to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.