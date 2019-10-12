RALEIGH, N.C. — Bethanne W. Taylor, 64, of Raleigh, North Carolina, died Aug. 27, 2019, at Duke Medical Pavilion in Durham, North Carolina.
Memorial calling will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park 6600 Covington Road, Fort Wayne.
Memorials in her honor may be made to DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN., 46721 or Leader Dogs For the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI., 48307.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook visitwww.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.