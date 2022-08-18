NEW HAVEN — Dennis Shambaugh, 92, of New Haven, Indiana, died on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at Wiltsie Cemetery, 7877 Township Road 51, Payne, Ohio.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dooley Funeral Home, Payne, Ohio.
