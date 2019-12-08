Donald Meyers 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save ANGOLA — The Rev. Donald E. Meyers, 83, of Angola, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana. Services are pending at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAuthorities identify officer, victim in Kendallville police-involved shootingJeremy McKinley named new Kendallville fire chiefEstate of Mind bids farewellCandle blamed for fire in Auburn duplexIndiana Football Super Fan: Wintin nears feat of seeing college football in every Indiana stadiumPolice continue to investigate crashCommunity Foundation receives $3 million giftSalmon-farming company makes home in AuburnSteven ScranageMemories by J: 'This is the teacher and room I want my Francis in' Images Videos CommentedWest Noble closes for Red for Ed, cites personnel shortage (1)Shooting injures 1 in Kendallville (1) Top Ads Albion Village 12/2 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Old-fashioned turtle candies are a family Christmas favorite No. 1 holiday challenge: Children's behavior Christmas is a reminder of hope Prayer is a horrible thing: horrible, humbling, ultimately rewarding Fish oil supplements may benefit children with ADHD Fireplace should be inspected, cleaned annually High Fives and Hisses Great museums are a way to immerse in local culture
