FREMONT — Cheryl Denise Robbins, age 60, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 26, 2021, at her home.
She was born on Dec. 15, 1960, in Angola, Indiana, to James W. and Burdena R. (Nichols) Day.
Cheryl graduated from Fremont High School in 1979. She attended Beauty School and held a Cosmology License.
She worked as a cook for Bon Appetit at Trine University, The Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park, and was currently working in the Deli at Meijer in Angola.
Cheryl was a devoted grandmother and notably fun to be around, with a spontaneous spirit that was always ready for the next adventure.
She was an avid animal lover. She enjoyed camping, sight-seeing and gardening. She had a tremendous passion to cook, claiming that she learned it all from her beloved grandmother, Doris Day. When not working, Cheryl was called upon by family and friends to cut or color their hair.
Survivors include her daughters, Lindsay Day, of LaGrange, Indiana, Rachel Day, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Olivia Robbins, of LaGrange, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Kaidence, Braxton, Maize, Lilliana, Thea, Aleaha, Lincoln and Lux; her mother, Burdena Day, of Fremont, Indiana; sisters, Linda Nichols (Terry), of Angola, Indiana, and Susanne Sheckles, of Fremont, Indiana; a brother, Alan (Brenda) Day, of Fremont, Indiana; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, James Day, on Sept. 14, 2017.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m., until 1 p.m., on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1 p.m., on Thursday at Beams Funeral Home.
The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.
Burial will then follow at Teeters Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of the family.
Facial masks and social distancing will be required for anyone attending the visitation or service.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
