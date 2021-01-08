ANGOLA — Willa Louise Davis, 94, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Feb. 19, 1926, in Angola, Indiana, to Guy and Melba E. (Headley) Kope.
She married Louis H. Davis on Nov. 21, 1944.
Willa was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and had worked in a physician’s office in Indianapolis, Indiana.
She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana.
Willa had a green thumb and enjoyed working outside with her flowers. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughters, Cynthia Ann Reed, of Oxford, Wisconsin, and Pamela “Penny” Klitzke, of Oxford, Wisconsin. Also surviving are her six grandchildren, Mark (Denise) Konopasek, Michelle (Joel) Pogodzinski, Kimberly (Neil) Wergin, James Cieri, Steven (Holly) Cieri and Melissa (Mike) Batula; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis H. Davis, on March 17, 2006; granddaughter, Carmen Rowagoye; and her siblings, Pauline Shoup, Donald Kope, Opal May Beekman, Gaylord Kope, Gordon Kope and Ronald Kope.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at Kope Cemetery in Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorials may be made in Willa’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Due to guidelines mandated by the governor, masks are required.
For everyone’s safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the facility and parking areas.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
