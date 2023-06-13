WOLCOTTVILLE — Charles R. “Chuck” Miller, 71, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Friday, June 9, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on May 30, 1952, in Goshen, Indiana, son of the late William “Bill” and Mary Ellen (Zehr) Miller.
He was a graduate of Bethany Christian High School and in 1980, he opened Lakeland Glass, Inc. on South Detroit Street in LaGrange. He operated that business for nearly 43 years.
On Sept. 13, 1997, in LaGrange, he married Dawn M. Coleman. She survives in Wolcottville.
Chuck was a very community-oriented business man and was always supportive of local organizations. He was a member of the Meridian Sun Lodge F&AM #76, serving as a Past Master and for many years the secretary of the Lodge, LaGrange County Shrine Club, serving as Past President and other offices, Fort Wayne Scottish Rite, Angola York Rite and Mizpah Shriners of Northeast Indiana.
Along with his wife, Dawn, he is survived by his children, Brian Miller, of LaGrange, Cortney (Stephanie) Miller, of Wolcottville, Talya (Mike) McKee of Goshen, Adria (Jeremy) Kupeerus, of New Paris and Blane (Monica) Diehl, of LaGrange; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Kirby (Julie) Miller, of LaGrange and Randall (Pauline) Miller, of Florida.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 1-3 p.m., at LaGrange American Legion Post #215, 100 Industrial Parkway, LaGrange, IN 46761, with a Masonic Service at 2:45 p.m.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be directed to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
