SOUTH WHITLEY — Richard “Rick” Bennett Luther, of South Whitley, Indiana, passed away at 12:12 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the age of 60. He lost his battle with pancreatic cancer but gained a new body and home in heaven!
He was born on Oct. 14, 1962, in Noble County, Indiana, to Peggy J. (Middleton) Hartman and Franklin W. Luther.
Rick was a 1982 graduate of East Noble High School.
On June 16, 1993, Rick married the love of his life, Cathy Lynn Overbey, and were blessed to share 30 years together before he passed away.
Rick worked as a plumber for most of his life and was a reliable employee for Redman Plumbing Services in Columbia City, Indiana, for more than 25 years, and also worked for a year for New Plumbing and Heating in Warsaw.
He was of Pentecostal faith and dearly enjoyed spending time with his wife, Cathy. He loved his wife and always put her needs first before his own during his illness. He enjoyed getting together with his friends every Saturday for a meal and he always enjoyed a good trip camping. Rick was a big-hearted person and would help anyone in need. Over the years he could be counted on by many of his friends in his community. Rick will be forever remembered as a faithful husband, loving son, brother and friend to many, who will be dearly missed.
He leaves behind his wife, Cathy Luther, of South Whitley, Indiana; mother, Peggy J. Hartman, of Peru, Indiana; sister, Arlene Luther (David) Miller, of Edwardsville, Indiana; half brother, Arlie Hartman, of Indianapolis, Indiana; and half sister, Amanda Luther Holmer, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Mary Bell Overbey, of Claypool, Indiana; brother-in-law, Jamie (Stephanie) Overbey, of Silver Lake, Indiana; and his sister-in-law, Patty (John) Lyons, of Bourbon, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin W. Luther, on March 11, 2008; and his father-in-law, James Edward Overbey, on Aug. 3, 2023.
Rick’s life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, and officiated by Pastor Luther Bailey at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana.
Friends and family may visit an hour prior to the service from 9-10 a.m.
A graveside service will follow at South Whitley Cemetery in South Whitley, Indiana.
Friends and family are invited for a funeral dinner at 12:30 p.m., after the graveside service on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Amvets Post #2919, 234 S. State St., South Whitley, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed to Cathy Luther, 105 W. Pine St., South Whitley, IN 46787, to go toward care for daily and medical expenses.
Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.