FORT WAYNE — Nancy A. Laub, 64, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 18, 1954, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Frank D. and Marilyn L. (Moughler) Laub.
Surviving her are her parents, Frank and Marilyn Laub, of St. Joe; brother, Bruce Laub, of St. Joe; uncle, Lloyd Moughler, Fort Wayne; six nieces and nephews; and one great-nephew.
Nancy worked as a telephone operator for 21 years at General Telephone in Fort Wayne and was a member of Coburn Corners Church of Christ in St. Joe.
She loved watching the Cubs and IU basketball and taking care of her two cats.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
Pastor Lynn Hart will officiate.
Burial will be at Alton Cemetery, St. Joe.
Memorials to DeKalb County Animal Shelter or donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.
