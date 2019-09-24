PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Lynn R. Speaker, 74, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, from complications of pneumonia.
He was born to Charles (Stub) and Dorothy (Hicks) Speaker, in Albion, Indiana, on Oct. 2, 1944.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; sons, Douglas (Jennifer), of Kendallville, and Jason (Sabrina) of Plover, Wisconsin, and Brad, of Detroit, Michigan; a stepdaughter, Becka Faley, of Leesburg, Virginia; brothers, Maurice (Mickey) of Rogersville, Tennessee, Terryle, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and a sister Kathie Conrad, of Garrett, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his twin, Lyle.
He was a Vietnam veteran, a businessman, and loving husband and father. He will be deeply missed.
A private memorial service will be held on his birthday in Garrett, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.