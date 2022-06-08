Vernon E. Miller, age 76, of Angola, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 6, 2022.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Updated: June 8, 2022 @ 2:40 am
(0) comments
