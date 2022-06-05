ANGOLA — Anita Stock, 85, passed away at Parkview Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, with her family at her side.
Anita was born and raised on a farm near Hoagland, Indiana, to Herman and Christina (Reiter) Mailand on Nov. 21, 1936.
She graduated from (formerly) Hoagland High School in 1954.
Anita sang in the Fort Wayne Lutheran Choir, where she met the love of her life, James W. Stock. They were married on May 31, 1959, at St John Lutheran Church in Decatur, Indiana.
They then moved to Angola and Anita became an at-home mom, raising their lovely family. Anita became very active in the Psi Iota Xi Sorority and served as a National Officer several years.
She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and very active in the choir, served several times on Church Council, Service Coordinator, member of the Ladies Circle, and volunteered where help was needed. She especially enjoyed cooking casseroles for the church, that were then taken to the Methodist Church to feed the homeless. She loved to cook and bake. Anita was a very active member of the Silver Sneaker exercising group at YMCA.
Anita is survived by her children, Brenda (Barry) Harter, of Mount Vernon, Washington, Karen (Rusty) Petersen, of Anacortes, Washington, Kevin (Cindy) Stock, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Diane Webb, of New Orleans; grandchildren, Savannah (Michael) Roby, Dallas (Hannah) Webb, Lucas Webb, Taylor (Kirsten) Stock, Logan Stock and Gavin Stock; and brother, Eugene (Shirley) Mailand.
Deceased family members include her loving husband of 58 years, Jim, who passed in 2017; parents, Herman and Christina Mailand; sisters, Gertrude Young and Dorothy Konow; and brother, Wilmer Mailand.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, Angola, from 4-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 Williams St., Angola, IN 46703, with Pastor Daryl Emory officiating, with visitation one hour prior.
Burial will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Anita, may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, Board of Directors Legacy Fund at Steuben County Community Foundation, or to the donor’s choice.
Arrangements entrusted by H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, Angola.
