LAGRANGE — Alma Beachy, 94, of LaGrange, formerly of Millersburg, Indiana, died at 1:40 a.m., on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her daughter, Rosemary’s residence, in LaGrange.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1928, in Scott County, Missouri, to Manas F. and Anna (Schrock) Bontrager.
On Oct. 6, 1949, in LaGrange County, she married Cornelius "Neal" D. Beachy. He died on Aug. 2, 2014.
Surviving are five daughters, Sue Ann (Dennis) Hershberger, of Nappanee, Rosemary (Marvin) Miller, of LaGrange, Eileen (Harold) Yoder, Ginny (Jim) Kauffman, both of Millersburg and Maggie (Nate) Schwartz, of Sturgis, Michigan; six sons, Marvin (Carolyn) Beachy, of Amboy, Dave (DiAnn) Beachy, of Goshen, Wayne (Rosanna) Beachy, of Ligonier, Tim (Leona) Beachy, of Columbia City, Paul (Janice) Beachy, of Syracuse and Sam (Heidi) Beachy, of Milford; 27 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, one step-granddaughter; four step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandson; sister, Fannie Schlabach, of Goshen; two brothers, Melvin (Malinda) Bontrager, of Middlebury and Ralph Bontrager, of Bemidji, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and three brothers, Levi, Manas Jr., and Enos Bontrager.
Alma was a homemaker and a member of Fairhaven Mennonite Church.
She, along with her husband and large family, lived as missionaries in Paraguay, South America for 5 1/2 years. She dearly loved Jesus, her husband Neal, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and one hour prior to the 10 a.m., funeral service on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Fairhaven Mennonite Church, 13513 S.R. 4, Goshen.
Services will be conducted by the Fairhaven Ministry Team.
Burial will be at Thomas Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorials may be given to Christian Mission Charities.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
