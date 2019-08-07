KENDALLVILLE — Charolette Ann Lautzenheiser, 59, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Lautzenheiser was born in Kendallville to Melvin and Joyce (Weimer) Conrad on May 22, 1960.
She married Theron Matthew Lautzenheiser on Oct. 11, 1997, in Decatur, Indiana.
Charolette was a member of the Kendallville Eagles and American Legion.
She was a longtime employee of Back 40 Restaurant in Decatur.
Charolette was a loving daughter, sister, grandmother and wife. The role she cherished most was that of grandmother to Rylie and Aiden. She enjoyed every moment spent with them. Charolette will be missed my many.
She is survived by her husband, Theron Lautzenheiser, of Kendallville; parents, Melvin and Joyce Conrad, of Florida; son, Dustin Leins, of Michigan; grandchildren, Rylie and Aiden Leins; and brothers, Melvin Conrad Jr., of Florida, and Jack Conrad, of Florida.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Beacon Baptist Church, 1511 W. Drake Road, Kendallville, with Pastor Ron Stratman officiating.
There will also be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorials, in memory of Charolette, may be made to Autism Society of American, 4340 East West Hwy, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
