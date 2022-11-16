PALMETTO, Fla. — Peggy Joann Case, 80, departed her loving family on Sept. 15, 2022, at her Palmetto, Florida, home.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy (Carl) Guisinger; her daughter, Kimberly Day; her three sons, Paul J. Newville, Robert P. Newville and Derek E. Newville; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, Earl and June Manier; and her loving husband, Leo E. Case Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m., at Pulver’s Pub, 5741 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
