GARRETT — James Michael “Mike” Anderson, 73, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away peacefully with his wife and children by his side, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Mike was born April 19, 1948, to Paul and Buelta “Fensie” Anderson.
The trades were his passion and was a local businessman for many years. He owned Anderson Construction and DeKalb Mechanical Services. He often hired his friends, who found themselves out of work for whatever reason, just to help them support their families until they could get back on their feet.
He was a public servant and was proud to answer the call. He served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam on the LST Whitfield County, where he worked in the engine room. Mike had great admiration for his beloved USA and was eager to stand up and defend her.
He was a Garrett Firefighter for 20 years, where he met and made lifelong friends. Mike was one of the very first EMTs in DeKalb County and actually made the first call. He was active in the American Legion Post 178 in Garrett, where he served as Post Commander several times.
One of his greatest accomplishments was developing the Housing addition Maple Knoll on the south side of Garrett. His dad Paul had a vision several decades ago to start the addition, but was never able to do it. To see his dad’s vision come to fruition was a thrill for him.
Before his retirement, he worked at the Federal Courthouse in Fort Wayne, in the maintenance department.
Mike is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda; his daughters, Michelle (Chuck) King and Brea (Duke) Liddell; and a son, Mike 2 (Shanon). Mike was loved dearly by his grandchildren, Dylan (Kendra), Brenna and Layton Liddell, Hanna, Alex, Isaac and Tia King and Mike 3 and Emma Anderson and Tyler Vogel; one great-granddaughter, Helen; a sister, Tammy Anderson; mother-in-law, Betty Myers; and brothers-in-law, Dan Myers and Craig (Jane) Myers.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; two twin brothers, Mark and Martin; sister-in-law, Cindy Myers; father-in-law, Jack Myers; and his sweet Bassett, Dixie Mae.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706, with the Rev. Keaton Christianson officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Monday, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Mike's memory to Garrett American Legion Post 178, Post Member Veterans in need.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
