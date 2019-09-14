LAOTTO — Bill Terry, 70, of LaOtto, Indiana, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
He was born in Lackey, Kentucky, on Nov. 26, 1948, to Edward Terry and Edna Grace (Ousley) Payton. They preceded him in death.
He married Sharon Kay Freed on July 2, 1966, in Brimfield, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 25, 2008.
Last year he married Jennifer Lou Smart on Sept. 29, 2018, in Avilla.
Bill worked 35-plus years at Champion Homes in Topeka, before retiring in 2010. He also was employed with Lane Foundry in Kendallville, prior to that.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Terry, of LaOtto; sons, Benny and Pam Terry, of Kendallville and Chris and Crystal Terry, of Kendallville; stepsons, Heath Handshoe, Derek Egly, and David Egly, all of Avilla; 14 grandchildren, Kiara, Cameron, Kyle, Christina, Haley, Brittany, Chloe, Chase, Neveah, Dalura, Kennedy, Jeremy, Leah and Darren; 13 great-grandchildren, Kambrea, Kaisten, Khaedyn, Karson, Keiyzer, Ki’Andrea, Kayleigh, Liam, Vanessa, Alex, Aryanna, Alinah, and Aaliyah; brothers, Sheridan and Carmen Terry, of Ligonier, Jackie and Judy Terry, of Kendallville, and Shannon and Phyllis Terry, of Lisbon; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Deb Smart, of Rome City.
Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, anytime after 2 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church near Kendallville, with a service at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, with the Rev. Charles Mosley officiating.
Burial will take place at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
