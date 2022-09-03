COLUMBIA CITY — Cathy Ellen Ball, 70, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 4:50 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne, where she was admitted on Thursday.
Born on Aug. 16, 1952, in Columbia City, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Homer W. and Ellen (Anderson) Oliver.
Growing up near Coesse, she completed Coesse Elementary School and attended Columbia City Joint High School. She later earned a GED and completed Ravenscroft Beauty College in Fort Wayne.
For more than 30 years, Cathy worked for General Electric. She began in the Fort Wayne facility, later transferring to GE Aircraft Engines, Cincinnati.
At home, she enjoyed gardening both flowers and vegetables with her companion dog, Ralphie, by her side. Clothes shopping was one of her favorite activities, along with collecting Indian artifacts — pottery and blankets. On the weekends, she could be found cruising the neighborhood on her golf cart.
Surviving is her son, Caleb Ball, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Chloe, Brook and Bryce Ball; great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Hudson; and a sister, Penny (Phillip) Valjack, of Columbia City.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Jason Ball; a grandson, Bronson Ball; a brother, Dennis Oliver; and a sister, Nadine Baller.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Visitation is at 2 p.m., until the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
