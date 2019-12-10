ANGOLA — The Rev. Donald E. Meyers, 83, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on June 10, 1936, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Emil J. and Marie C. (Haas) Meyers.
Donald graduated from Langley High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania ,and received a Bachelor’s of Divinity degree from Huntington College, Huntington, Indiana.
Donald was pastor at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Claremont, New Hampshire, St. Michael Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana, St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne and at Calvary Lutheran Church in Angola, Indiana.
He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Angola, Indiana.
He was also the chaplain at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola.
Donald was instrumental in beginning Operation Shelter in 1989, which is now known as Turning Point Homeless Shelter in Angola, and was on the board of directors.
Donald married Penny J. Black on Feb. 14, 2003. She survives in Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are his children, Donald E. (Georgieanne) Meyers Jr., of Okeechobee, Florida, Scott W. (Rebecca) Meyers, of Hamilton, Indiana, Todd D. (Barbara) Meyers, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Todd L. (Jodi) Clouse, of Angola, Indiana, Marla J. (Greg) Esterline, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kimberly (Jeff) Friend of Orland, Indiana. Also surviving are his 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his previous wife, Carole Jean Meyers on July 24, 2001, whom he married on May 27, 1972.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Angola, Indiana, with the Rev. Daryl Emowery officiating.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Private family burial will take place at a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Memorials may be given in memory of the Rev. Donald E. Meyers to Calvary Lutheran Church in Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
