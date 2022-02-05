ANGOLA — Charles Edward “Ed” Miller, 65, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
The youngest son of Carl G. and Phyllis (Miller) Miller Jr., Ed was born on Jan. 9, 1957, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Tusculum University in 1979.
A dedicated employee, he was a machine operator at General Aluminum, in Fremont, Indiana, for 14 years and later worked for Meijer in Angola, Indiana, before retiring.
Ed enjoyed all kinds of recreation from online games to spending time at the lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, William C. Miller.
He is survived by his two nieces, Rachel (Adam) Bancroft, of Carmel, Indiana, and Laura (Carson) Tucker, of West Lafayette, Indiana.
He will be missed by extended family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.