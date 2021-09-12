FORT WAYNE — Terry V. Whitman, 77, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Born on Sept. 1, 1944, in Butler, Indiana, he was a son of the late Vernon and Helen (nee Obendorf) Whitman.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy (nee Craig) Whitman; children, Michael (Beth) Whitman, Michelle (Mario) Rodriguez and Travis (Becky) Whitman, all of Fort Wayne; sisters, Janet Matson and Kimberly Topp, both of Auburn; as well as 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Judy High.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be given to Riley Hospital for Children.
For online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
