KENDALLVILLE — Michael J. "Mike" Goings, 61, of Kendallville, formerly of Skinner Lake, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on April 2, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to the late Richard and Roseanna (Hartup) Goings.
Mike graduated from Central Noble High School in Albion.
He retired from CSX as a conductor.
In his free time, Mike loved fishing and being on the lake.
He married Gloria Conn on May 14, 2004 in Albion. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Amy (Doug) Allen, of Fort Wayne; stepsons, Daniel (Sarah) Witzingreuter, of Napierville, Illinois, and Benjamin Witzingreuter, of Napierville, Illinois. Also surviving are grandchildren, Caleb Meyer, and Chandler Allen; stepgrandchildren, Dylan, Samanthan, Jace, and Kayden Witzingreuter; and sisters, Pat (Hal) Beck, of Logansport, and Judy Sherman, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Steven Fromm and Jeffrey Fromm.
A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m., Friday Aug. 9, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.
Visitation is also from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Sweet Cemetery, rural Albion.
Contributions honoring Mike's memory may be directed to Parkview Cancer Institute.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.