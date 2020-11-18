AUBURN — Mildred M. Jones, age 82, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
Mrs. Jones was born in Haviland, Ohio, on Feb. 8, 1938, to Lester and Elva (Ritchie) Perry.
She was a 1956 graduate of Blue Creek High School in Haviland.
She married William “Bill” Jones on March 11, 1961, in Ohio City, Ohio. He preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 2015.
First and foremost, Mildred was a homemaker and a mom. Prior to getting married she worked for a General Motors office in Lima, Ohio, and then she worked for Central Mutual Insurance in Van Wert, Ohio. After she got married she worked at the Kiddie Shop in Auburn. She also worked in the DeKalb Middle School cafeteria for many years.
Mrs. Jones was a member of First United Methodist Church of Auburn.
She enjoyed cooking and she was a wonderful baker. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Pat Menzie, of Davenport, Florida; sons and daughters-in-law, Brad and Stacie Jones, of Bellefountaine, Ohio, and Ken and Jennifer Jones, of Huntertown; five grandchildren, Chris and Erica Menzie, of Goshen, Amanda Menzie, of Davenport, Florida, Tyler Jones, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, Madison Jones, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, and Hayden Jones of Huntertown; one great-granddaughter, Ava Ann Menzie; and brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Diane Perry, of Convoy, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Bill Jones.
Private family services will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St. in Auburn.
Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
