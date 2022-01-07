PLEASANT LAKE — Rita Marie Stackhouse, 88, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center in Angola.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1933, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, to Richard and Helen (Davison) Helms.
On Sept. 14, 1951, in Ashley, Indiana, she married Ora Dean Stackhouse. He preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 2017.
Rita lived all of her adult life in Pleasant Lake. She loved that little town and poured herself into every activity there was.
First in her life was Pleasant Lake Baptist Church, where she held every position she could through the years. Her favorite was singing in the choir and she was active with AWANA.
She led campfire clubs with her daughters and babysat with many area children in her home.
When not involved with anything else, she sold Mary Kay Cosmetics. She enjoyed putting on makeup for Steuben County representatives for pageants and the Angola Pom Pom when her daughters were in high school.
Mrs. Stackhouse worked at the Farm Bureau Insurance office in Angola for 30 years. There she formed many friendships that lasted after her retirement. She also served as Justice of the Peace in Steuben County, marrying many couples in the yard of her home.
She was a charter member of the Sugar-n-Spice Home Extension Club. This is where she met her best friend, Mary Neff, and they continued participating in the club well into their 80s.
Rita did everything with passion and commitment, by starting with loving four children and then having two more. With everything she did in life, she was the best Mom ever!
Surviving are four daughters, Deborah (Ira) Leslie, of Ashley, Arvilla Stackhouse, of Ashley, Angela (Eric) Sauter, of Angola and Rachael (Ken) Collins, of Valparaiso; 12 grandchildren, Doug, Travis, Courtney, Gary Jr., Arrita, Michael, Brittney, Payne, Hannah, Ashley, Nicole and Garrett; 27 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Rick (Dorothy) Helms, of Fort Wayne and James Helms, of Payne, Ohio; six sisters, Diana (Dick) Larimore, of Paulding, Ohio, Dottie (Roger) Gebhart, of Payne, Ohio, Donna Garstka, of Fort Wayne, Patricia (Bill) Speith, of Fort Wayne, Kristina Kipker, of Defiance, Ohio, and Mary (Scott) Roemer, of Fort Wayne; and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathy Helms, of Paulding, Ohio, Bill and Gloria Stackhouse, of Angola, June Stackhouse, of Kendallville and Carol Stackhouse of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by a son, Doug Stackhouse Sr.; a daughter, Jessica Bogert; three brothers, Johnny, George and Phillip Helms; and two sisters, Sarah and Emily Helms.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m.. at Pleasant Lake Baptist Church, 1380 State St., Pleasant Lake. with Rita’s nephew, Pastor Richard Larimore and Pastor George Foulk officiating.
Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.
Visitation is Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, from 2-5 p.m., at the church and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
