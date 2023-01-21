GARRETT — Thomas M. "Tom" Kobiela, 77, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home.
He was born on March 6, 1945, in Garrett to Adam and Rachel (Rice) Kobiela. Tom was a lifetime Garrett resident and served his country in the U.S. Army.
He retired after 40 years of service at Auburn Gear, where he was a quality engineer.
Tom was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Richard) Olson, of Garrett and Theresa Kobiela, of Garrett. Also surviving is his sister, Mary Hellen Fosnaugh, of Angola.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Joseph; and brother, John Kobiela.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023, from 9-10:30 a.m., at Thomas Funeral Home, 1327 C.R. 56, Garrett.
A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m., at St. Joesph Catholic Church, 300 W. Houston St., Garrett.
Father Gary Sigler will officiate.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Garrett.
Contributions in Tom's memory may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic School.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
