ANGOLA — Michelle Cope Lee, 49, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, after a hard-fought battle against cancer.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1974, to Marjorie and Kenneth Cope.
Michelle loved Mickey Mouse, ice cold Coors Light, and the Dallas Cowboys. Her idea of a perfect day was tied between family trips to the lake and days at the zoo. Her loved ones are grateful for every memory that was made during those happy times.
She is survived by her two daughters, Brittany and Emmy; her grandson, Noah, whom she adored; her mother, Marjorie; brothers, Roger, Eric and Matt; and her sister, Melissa.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenny; and older brother, Joe.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, IN 46703.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
Arrangements entrusted to H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.