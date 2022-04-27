Franklin Frey
COLUMBIA CITY — Franklin J. Frey, 91, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 8:20 a.m., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, where he was admitted on April 14, 2022.
Born on Nov. 8, 1930, in LaGrange County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Marshall Franklin and Margaret (Hose) Frey.
His formative years were spent in LaGrange and Steuben counties. He graduated from Salem Center High School in Steuben County in 1949.
He was inducted into the Army on May 11, 1951, serving in the Korean War and was honorably discharged on Feb. 10, 1953.
On June 26, 1965, he was united in marriage to Edith E. (Harmon) Hackworth. They made their home in Roann, Indiana, later moving to Laud and then to Columbia City.
She died on Sept. 29, 1999.
He was employed as a maintenance machinist at General Electric for 28 years, retiring on Jan. 1, 1991.
An active member of the VFW #5582 and American Legion Post 98, Columbia City, he also served with the Korean War Veterans Honor Guard.
Honoring his service in the Army, he was the recipient of an Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing the area lakes and occasionally the Great Lakes.
Using his machinist skills, he liked woodworking, building shelves, cabinets and furniture pieces.
Surviving are daughters, Barbara Engle, of Columbia City and Karen (Mark) Rinehart, of Kendallville; stepson, David G. (Deborah) Hackworth, of Columbia City; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a brother, Robert Frey, of LaGrange; and a sister, Pat Coney, of Corunna.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Sandra Lackey and Billie Mishler; an infant granddaughter, Candy Sue Lackey; sisters, Pauline Shumaker, Mary A. Thompson and Wanita Riner; and brothers, William Frey and Jim Frey.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at South Park Annex Cemetery with the Korean War Veterans Honor Guard presenting honors.
Visitation is from noon until the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Whitley County Korean War Veterans Honor Guard.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
