WOLCOTTVILLE — Julia Ann Kerr, 60, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on June 12, 1962, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Roland and Patricia (McBride) Kerr. They survive in Fort Wayne.
Julia was an in-home caretaker.
She loved to talk, take care of her dog, garden, and volunteer. She was a wonderful cook. She also enjoyed advocating for people who needed help, especially navigating the medical field.
Psalms 23:4, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”
Also surviving are a son, Austin J. Kerr, of North Carolina; two sisters, Karen Kerr-Jackson, of Woodburn and Barb (Brian) Ferry, of Las Vegas; five nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Tim) DeJong, of Dayton, Ohio, Brandon Ferry, of Las Vegas, Jasmine Jackson, of Germany, Sierra Jackson, of Woodburn and Wolfgang Lepper, of Dayton.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Regan Ford officiating.
Visitation is on Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the family for funeral expenses.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.