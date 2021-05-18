ANGOLA — Jonathan K. “Jon” Millan, age 71, of Lake James, Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on March 21, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio, to William and Barbara (Knapp) Millan.
Jon Millan, was known my many names, Chief, UJ, Uncle Fun and Papa Jon — and loved them all. He spent the better part of his life helping alcoholics and drug addicts get and remain sober.
His sense of adventure and charm was infectious, his heart and love for his family incontrovertible. His life was spent in service and laughter and on the waters of Clear Lake and Lake James. He always seemed to have a dog by his side, most recently his basset, named Homer. Visiting Jon meant a steak on the grill, a friendly ear, funny stories, and possibly a late evening ski behind his 1987 Ski Nautique. He was kind, generous, and funny. He had a way of making strangers feel welcome in his home, and some how they never left as strangers. Most importantly Jon loved people as they were. He taught us that all of us are worth saving and we all have something important to give this world.
He is survived by a daughter, Susanne (Matthew) Cusick, of Dexter, Michigan; a son, Andrew Millan (Amber), of Signal Mountain, Tennessee; five grandchildren; his twin sister, Sarah Millan Wilson, of Fremont, Indiana; and four nephews and a niece, Joshua Appleby, Charlie Appleby, Skip Millan, Colin Millan and Barbara Millan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, William Millan.
Graveside services will be held at noon, on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana, followed by a celebration of life at Clear Lake Yacht Club, from 1-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Clear Lake Conservancy or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
