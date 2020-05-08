FORT WAYNE — Martin L. Rowe, 66, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Born in Angola, Indiana, Martin was the son of the late Leroy and Marian Rowe.
Martin graduated from Angola High School.
He owned and operated Housewrights Inc., a plumbing company, for the past 26 years.
He loved being with his family playing games, camping, hiking, and a good joke. Martin was active in Boy Scouts and 4-H. His other hobbies included woodworking and timber framing.
Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Cindy Rowe; children, Megan (Timothy) Murray, Haley Rowe, and Drew Rowe; grandson, Elias Murray; sisters, Barbara (Terrance) McCormick, Karen (John) Dado, and Rita (Charles) Nedele.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Steuben County Cancer Association or by planting a tree.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
