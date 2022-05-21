HUNTINGTON — Mary Elizabeth Hinen Hasty, of rural Roanoke, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her family home, Bull Creek Farm, at 10:26 a.m., on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born on Nov. 30, 1932, at the Hinen Family Farm on County Line Road in Whitley County. She was the fourth of Henry and Irene (Pequignot) Hinen’s nine children, and their eldest daughter.
Mary met David Earl Hasty, her husband of 70 years, at Jefferson Center School. They were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Roanoke on May 10, 1952. They had six children in six years, including twins who came so quickly, they were born on the lawn, with Dave as delivery man … front page news the next day!
The Hasty’s lived in Whitley County prior to moving to Huntington County in 1964, where Dave was a milk hauler for 42 years and Mary managed the business, farm and home. Mary was the matriarch who led her family by example in working hard, playing hard, and taking care of each other. Her children love rallying around her to complete projects like building, farming, and hosting large parties for friends and family, complete with live music.
In quiet moments at home, Mary completed thousands of crossword puzzle books. Mary lived to be of service to others. In her lifetime, she sewed hundreds of beautiful quilts for friends, family and to anyone in need of comfort in nearby cities, including Veterans Center in Muncie, Homeless Shelters, and Christ Child Society. As recently as six months ago, she baked several loaves of bread every week to share with friends, family and anyone who visited. The parish community at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Roanoke, was a benefactor of Mary's benevolent heart, committed to volunteer activities spanning beyond three decades, including the Rosary Society, Senior Dinners, Funeral Dinner director, and the Choir. She was a member of the Knit Chicks and led their annual quilt fundraiser.
A strong role model for women, Mary cherished her relationships with the women who came before her, those who lived along side her, and those who looked up to her. Mary was impeccable with her word and held a quiet strength. She never missed a party and loved to laugh and show her dimples.
For decades, Mary enjoyed adventuring with Dave in their RV. They traveled as members of the Little Turtle Trail Seekers, The Indiana Meanderers, and enjoyed Hinen Camping weekends with her nieces and nephews. Their most memorable trips were their honeymoon road trip to the Western U.S., when bears visited their tent in the Grand Tetons and a two-month adventure to Alaska, in 1998, where Mary saw a wolf in the wild.
She was preceded in death by her mother and best friend, Irene; and father, Henry Hinen; son, Mark Hasty; and daughter-in-law, Anne Hasty; brothers, John, Ralph, Harry, Robert, Roy, Blondie, Shorty and Frank Hinen; sisters-in-law, Esther, Donna B., and Nancy Hinen; parents-in-law, Howard and Zona Hasty, brothers-in-law, Phillip and Howard Hasty Junior; sisters-in-law, Martha, Joan and Shirley Hasty.
She is survived by her husband, David Hasty; children, Michael Hasty, Andrew Hasty (Robin), Carl Hasty (Mark Glassley), June (Benjamin) Pulver and Jeanne Hasty; sister Patricia (Robert) Kehmeyer; sisters-in-law, Gaylen, Joyce, Donna and Linda Hinen; and in-laws, Mary Ann (David) Howard and Patricia Hasty; and dear friend, Jean Feeman. She loved and was loved by her seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was lovingly known as Aunt Mary to many special nieces and nephews.
The family is hosting a Celebration of Mary's Life and 70th Wedding Anniversary at the family home on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 1-4 p.m., ET.
A Funeral Mass, interment, and luncheon will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Roanoke in early June.
Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic Church (Funeral Dinner fund), St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter, and the Sierra Club c/o Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, IN 46750.
To sign Mary’s online guestbook visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com.
