Linda Sue Terry, 57, of Mission, Texas, and formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Church of the True God, 5685 South S.R. 3, Wolcottville, with Pastor Ken Beverly officiating.
Burial will be at Brushy Chapel Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will also be held on Friday, beginning at 11 a.m., at the church.
